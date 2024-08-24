Yacht Sinking Is Now a Manslaughter Investigation

Prosecutors are looking into what the crew did or didn't do
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 24, 2024 7:53 AM CDT
Italian firefighters and scuba divers at the scene of the sinking off the Sicilian village of Porticello near Palermo, in southern Italy.   (AP Photo/Salvatore Cavalli)

With the last of the seven bodies recovered from a sunken superyacht in Italy, prosecutors have opened an investigation that could lead to criminal charges—even manslaughter, reports the BBC. One main line of inquiry appears to be why the crew didn't better prepare for an oncoming storm and warn passengers.

  • "There are many possibilities for culpability," said prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, per CNN. "It could be just the captain. It could be the whole crew. It could be the guard. We are evaluating all of the factors to see whose behavior fault can be assigned to."
  • The prosecutor's office has "filed a dossier, at present against unknown persons, alleging the crime of negligent shipwreck and manslaughter," he said. However, Cartosio added that the investigation will take time to unfold and may not result in criminal charges.
  • Captain: The captain, New Zealander James Cutfield, already has been questioned for hours, and authorities describe him as cooperative, per NBC News.

  • Failed escape: The yacht sank rapidly in the night after what has been described as a "downburst" or waterspout slammed the vessel during a thunderstorm. Fifteen people survived, and most of those who died were found in the same part of the boat, near an exit, suggesting they were trying to escape, per the AP.
  • Victims: The seven people who died have been identified as tech entrepreneur Mike Lynch and his daughter Hannah, 18; Morgan Stanley International exec Jonathan Bloomer and his wife, Judy Bloomer; American lawyer Chris Morvillo and his wife, Neda Morvillo; and the boat's chef, Recaldo Thomas.
