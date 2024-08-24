Yacht Sinking Is Now a Manslaughter Investigation

With the last of the seven bodies recovered from a sunken superyacht in Italy, prosecutors have opened an investigation that could lead to criminal charges—even manslaughter, reports the BBC. One main line of inquiry appears to be why the crew didn't better prepare for an oncoming storm and warn passengers.

"There are many possibilities for culpability," said prosecutor Ambrogio Cartosio, per CNN. "It could be just the captain. It could be the whole crew. It could be the guard. We are evaluating all of the factors to see whose behavior fault can be assigned to."

The prosecutor's office has "filed a dossier, at present against unknown persons, alleging the crime of negligent shipwreck and manslaughter," he said. However, Cartosio added that the investigation will take time to unfold and may not result in criminal charges.

Captain: The captain, New Zealander James Cutfield, already has been questioned for hours, and authorities describe him as cooperative, per NBC News.