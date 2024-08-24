Russia and Ukraine Trade Prisoners After Kursk Incursion

Ukraine has said one reason for its incursion into the Kursk region of Russia is to capture soldiers it can then trade for the return of its own troops. That goal was realized for the first time on Saturday, when Ukraine and Russia held a prisoner exchange. Each country sent the other 115 troops, the BBC reports. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on X that the trade was negotiated by the United Arab Emirates, as were previous exchanges, per the AP. Russia and Ukraine have now held 55 exchanges since Russia's invasion in February 2022; this was the first since Ukrainian forces crossed into Kursk on Aug. 6.