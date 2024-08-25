Ben Affleck Is Spotted With a Kennedy

RFK Jr.'s daughter Kick Kennedy has been hanging out with the newly single actor
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 25, 2024 6:41 AM CDT
Ben Affleck Is Spotted With RFK Jr. Daughter
Ben Affleck, left, and actor-singer Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere of "The Last Duel" on Oct. 9, 2021, in New York.   (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

The ink is barely wet on Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing, and Page Six reports that ex Ben Affleck has been spotted hanging around Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of erstwhile presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Citing a "Hollywood insider," the outlet reports that the younger Kennedy and Affleck have been seen at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and "other hotspots." Yahoo News reports that Kennedy is single but has unsurprisingly previously dated other high profile guys, including the late banking heir Matthew Mellon. The aspiring actor has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Newsroom. (More Ben Affleck stories.)

