Ben Affleck Is Spotted With a Kennedy

The ink is barely wet on Jennifer Lopez's divorce filing, and Page Six reports that ex Ben Affleck has been spotted hanging around Kick Kennedy, the 36-year-old daughter of erstwhile presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Citing a "Hollywood insider," the outlet reports that the younger Kennedy and Affleck have been seen at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel and "other hotspots." Yahoo News reports that Kennedy is single but has unsurprisingly previously dated other high profile guys, including the late banking heir Matthew Mellon. The aspiring actor has appeared on Curb Your Enthusiasm and The Newsroom. (More Ben Affleck stories.)