A "rare but serious" disease has put residents in Massachusetts on edge, with warnings now to stay inside when they can, especially in the evenings, to avoid encountering mosquitoes that can spread the illness. The Bay State hasn't seen an outbreak of eastern equine encephalitis in four years, but earlier this month, an elderly man was confirmed as the state's first human case of 2024, and now 10 communities have been flagged as being at high or critical risk for the virus, health officials said over the weekend, per the Washington Post.

The illness: EEE, transmitted by a mosquito bite, isn't typically widespread, but 30% of those who contract it end up dying, while survivors often end up with continuing neurological issues. The AP notes that "few completely recover." Symptoms include fever, headache, seizures, diarrhea, vomiting, and behavioral changes. There's no treatment or vaccine for EEE. "This is an extremely serious disease with terrible physical and emotional consequences, regardless if the person manages to live," Jennifer Callahan, manager for the town of Oxford, tells the Post.