Massachusetts Tells Locals to Take Cover From Skeeters

Rare but deadly eastern equine encephalitis has shown up in an elderly man
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 26, 2024 1:10 PM CDT
Stock photo.

A "rare but serious" disease has put residents in Massachusetts on edge, with warnings now to stay inside when they can, especially in the evenings, to avoid encountering mosquitoes that can spread the illness. The Bay State hasn't seen an outbreak of eastern equine encephalitis in four years, but earlier this month, an elderly man was confirmed as the state's first human case of 2024, and now 10 communities have been flagged as being at high or critical risk for the virus, health officials said over the weekend, per the Washington Post.

  • The illness: EEE, transmitted by a mosquito bite, isn't typically widespread, but 30% of those who contract it end up dying, while survivors often end up with continuing neurological issues. The AP notes that "few completely recover." Symptoms include fever, headache, seizures, diarrhea, vomiting, and behavioral changes. There's no treatment or vaccine for EEE. "This is an extremely serious disease with terrible physical and emotional consequences, regardless if the person manages to live," Jennifer Callahan, manager for the town of Oxford, tells the Post.

  • Response: Worcester and Plymouth counties will be sprayed overnight this week, and some areas are closing public fields and parks after dusk.
  • Tips for residents: Health officials say locals in affected Massachusetts communities should put on bug repellent, keep skin from being exposed (pants, long-sleeved shirts, etc.), and get rid of any standing water outside. They're also being asked in four towns—Douglas, Oxford, Sutton, and Webster—to avoid outdoor activity from 6pm until the next day through Sept. 30, and then from 5pm on after that, until hard frost starts appearing.
  • Climate change: Global warming may be contributing to the prevalence of mosquito-carried diseases. Thanks to rising temps, the number of "mosquito days" is on the rise, and the Northeast in particular has warmed up more quickly than other parts of the country, per the Post. Massachusetts has had 14 more mosquito days, on average, compared to those found in the period between 1980 and 2009.
