US Heat Deaths Reached a Record High Last Year

Summers in America have been getting deadlier every year since 2016, with a record 2,325 heat deaths last year, according to a new study. Even that number, researchers say, is probably an undercount because excess heat kills in many ways and different counties record deaths in different ways.

"The way that death certificates are filled out, the people that are filling them out don't always know the full circumstances that led to the death. So we're only probably scratching the surface of it," study co-author Jeffrey Howard, associate professor of public health at the University of Texas at San Antonio, tells CNN. "The fact that you see this trend tells me that there's probably many more deaths that we just are unable to measure."