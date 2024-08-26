Vandals of Ancient Rocks Now Face Prison Time

An Oct. 8 trial date has been set for two Nevada men accused of damaging rock formations estimated to be 140 million years old at the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. A federal indictment charged Wyatt Clifford Fain, 37, and Payden David Guy Cosper, 31, with one count of injury and depredation of government property and one count of aiding and abetting, reports the AP . The US Department of Justice said the men could each face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

The two Henderson residents were arrested by the US Marshals Service and made their first court appearance Friday, at which they both pleaded not guilty and were released on a personal recognizance bond, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Authorities said Fain and Cosper allegedly pushed rock formations over a cliff edge around Redstone Dunes Trail at Lake Mead on April 7, resulting in damages of more than $1,000.

The Lake Mead National Recreation Area just outside of Las Vegas draws around 6 million visitors every year and spans 2,344 square miles of mountains and desert canyons. Authorities said staffing levels mean park officials often rely on the public to also keep watch over resources within park boundaries. (More Lake Mead stories.)