Rice University's First Day of Classes Ends in Tragedy

Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide on the first day of classes at Rice University in Houston, reports the Austin American-Statesman . The double-shooting took place Monday in a dorm room, say police. They found a female student identified as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, a junior from Maryland, fatally shot, per CNN . Next to her was an unidentified male who died of what is believed to be a self-inflicted gunshot. A note found at the scene suggested the two were in a troubled romantic relationship, say police.

The male is not believed to be a student at the school or to have any affiliation with it. Authorities say there were no signs of forced entry, adding it was likely the shooter entered Avila's residence hall with her. "This is a speech that no president ever wants to make," Rice University President Reginald DesRoches said Monday. "Tonight, I want all of our students, our parents, and the entire Rice community to know that the Rice campus is safe and there is no immediate threat, and tonight we will wrap our arms around our students." Classes were canceled on Tuesday. (More Rice University stories.)