Consumer Reports is out with its first-ever ranking of used cars, and Lexus and Toyota models stand above the rest in terms of reliability. The assessment looked at vehicles five to 10 years old and factored in problems large (transmissions) and small (squeaky brakes) to come up with an overall reliability score. The top 10 out of 26 and their scores:



Lexus, 75 Toyota, 72 Mazda, 59 Acura, 57 Honda, 55 Buick, 47 BMW, 46 Subaru, 46 Nissan, 45 Mercedes-Benz, 43