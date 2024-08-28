House-Hunting Couple Kidnapped in Connecticut

House-hunting in Danbury, Connecticut, turned into a terrifying ordeal for a couple in their 50s on Sunday, police say. WABC reports that when the husband and wife arrived at a home in a gated community to meet a real estate agent, their Lamborghini was rear-ended by a van and surrounded by three other vehicles. The six suspects beat the couple with a baseball bat before they bound them with duct tape and pushed them into the van, police say. "The male victim was pretty bruised, pretty swollen and they indicated they were struck with a bat several times," says Danbury Police Sgt. Steven Castrovinci.

Some suspects stole the Lamborghini while others drove off in the van, police say. A witness who saw the attack called police and followed the van as it sped away from the scene. After it crashed while making a turn, the suspects took off on foot and the kidnapped couple were found inside. They were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. Four suspects were arrested at the scene and two others were found at a home in the nearby community of Roxbury. All six suspects face charges including first-degree assault, first-degree kidnapping, and reckless endangerment, Fox 61 reports

Police say the suspects don't appear to have any previous connection to the victims. "We did a lot of background work on them, but at this time it doesn't seem as they have any connections to the Northeast. They're all Miami, Florida, guys," Castrovinci says. WABC reports that the suspects were identified as Angel Borrero, 23; Reynaldo Diaz, 22; Anthony Pena, 23; Josue Romero, 26; Ricardo Estrada, 21; and Michael Rivas, 18. (More Connecticut stories.)