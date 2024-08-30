Critics Want to Impeach Reagan

The release of Ronald Reagan biopic Reagan was delayed for years—and many critics would have preferred to see it left on the shelf indefinitely. The movie, which stars Dennis Quaid as the former Republican president, currently has a rating of just 25% on Rotten Tomatoes, with many reviewers describing it as a hagiography. The 135-minute movie tells Reagan's life story from childhood to his presidency, narrated by a fictional former KGB agent played by Jon Voight, using an accent that more than one critic likens to Boris Badenov from Rocky and Bullwinkle.

Nick Schager at the Daily Beast describes Reagan as a "historic dud" and the "worst movie of the year." "Regardless of how you feel about Ronald Reagan the president, most will be united in finding this biopic a preachy, plodding, graceless groaner," he writes.