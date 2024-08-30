NFL Rookie Gets Permission to Use a Retired Number

New York Giants fans might do a double-take this season: a player with a No. 1 jersey will be on the field. Rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers received permission to use the number from the family of the late Hall of Fame defensive end Ray Flaherty, reports the New York Post. Upon Flaherty's retirement in 1935, his jersey number became the first to be retired by any team in the NFL, per CNN. Nabers, the sixth overall draft pick in last year's draft, asked the team about wearing No. 1 because his college number was already taken, and the team deferred to the Flahertys.