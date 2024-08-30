Museum to Kid Who Broke Ancient Artifact: Come Back

A 4-year-old boy who accidentally broke a rare 3,500-year-old jar in an Israeli museum has been forgiven and was even invited back on Friday to help piece the jar back together, as curators hoped to turn the disaster into a teachable moment. Alex Geller, the boy's father, said Ariel—the youngest of three—is exceptionally curious, and that the moment he heard the crash last Friday, "please let that not be my child" was the first thought that raced through his head. "He's not a kid that usually destroys things, he just wanted to see what was inside," Geller told the AP .

The Bronze Age jar is one of many artifacts exhibited out in the open, part of the Hecht Museum's vision of letting visitors explore history without glass barriers, said Inbal Rivlin, the director of the museum. Geller noted that after his son broke the jar, the museum "checked the cameras and saw it wasn't vandalism," then "invited us back for a makeup visit." Rivlin said the jar was displayed at the museum entrance, and that the family had quickly left without finishing their initial tour. She wanted to use the restoration as an educational opportunity and to make sure they felt welcome to return. Using 3D technology and high-resolution videos of the jar, experts plan to complete its restoration in a matter of days; it could be back on display as early as next week.

The jar, which had been on display at the museum for 35 years, was one of the only containers of its size and period that was still complete when it was discovered. It was likely used to hold wine or oil, and it dates back to between 2200BC and 1500BC. Roee Shafir, a restoration expert at the museum, says he still wants to keep the artifacts accessible to the public, even if accidents happen. He said it's important for visitors to touch artifacts because that connection can inspire a deeper interest in history and archaeology. Meanwhile, Alex Geller said his son is too young to decide if archaeology could be a career path. For now, he's looking forward to starting nursery school in September. More here.