'Unknown, Unseen' JFK Footage Is Being Sold at Auction

After being stored in a milk crate for many years, dramatic footage of the aftermath of the shooting of John F. Kennedy is being auctioned off. The minute-long film, taken from Stemmons Freeway, has only been seen by a handful of people, the New York Times reports. It shows the president's car racing toward the hospital moments after he had been shot. The reel "has remained unknown and unseen for decades," the auction house says.

According to the RR Auction listing: "Secret Service Agent Clint Hill dominates the scene, spreadeagled precariously above the back seat, having leapt onto the back of the vehicle to shield the first lady and wounded president. Jacqueline Kennedy, slumping over her stricken husband, is easily identified in the rear seat by the bright hue of her iconic pink suit." Kennedy himself is not seen in the footage.