2 Boys Peered Into Market's Lobster Tank, Made Rare Find

Leave it to curious preschoolers to spy something odd in the supermarket that escapes everyone else's notice. UPI reports that Danielle Morales was shopping with her two boys, 3-year-old Zachary and 4-year-old Parker, at Market 32 in Clifton Park, New York, when they decided to stop by the lobster tank, a favorite sight for the youngsters. "Parker goes, 'Hey! That one is blue!' Morales tells WRGB (see what the blue-tinged crustacean looks like here ). "And I thought, wow. That's weird."

Morales says she took a quick pic, then contacted Schenectady's Via Aquarium on her phone using Facebook. After confirming the lobster was indeed a special specimen, Morales strolled back to the counter and told workers, "The aquarium is going to call you. You might not want to sell that one." Lobsters typically appear blue, or other colors like orange or white, due to a genetic anomaly. In this lobster's case, however, experts believe the darker blue color may be caused by its diet.

The aquarium took custody of the lobster, placing it in quarantine, as is customary before joining other aquarium residents. It will be placed in a communal tank sometime next month. As for its name, Morales' boys dubbed the hard-shelled creature Bluey (after the cartoon character), but when they were told the lobster was male, they changed the name to Bandit—the name of Bluey's dad. (Although rare, blue lobsters are seen on occasion.)