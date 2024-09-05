Hunter Biden Offers Plea as Trial Is About to Start

Hunter Biden offered to change his not-guilty plea in his federal tax case on Thursday just as jury selection was set to begin in Los Angeles. Prosecutors were reviewing the surprise offer of what's known as an Alford plea, reports the Washington Post . Under such a plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence to gain a conviction, per the AP . A last-minute plea would allow Biden to avoid a trial that was expected to put a spotlight on his foreign business dealings, which Republicans have spent years scrutinizing to accuse his father—without evidence—of corruption in connection with his son's work overseas.

Biden is facing misdemeanor and felony charges over what prosecutors say was a four-year scheme to avoid paying at least $1.4 million in taxes while pulling in millions of dollars from foreign business entities. He is already confronting potential prison time after a Delaware jury convicted him in June of lying on a 2018 federal form to purchase a gun that he possessed for 11 days.

On Thursday, Biden walked into the courtroom holding hands with his wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, and flanked by Secret Service agents. Initially, he pleaded not guilty to the charges related to his 2016-through-2019 taxes. His attorneys had indicated they would argue he didn't act "willfully," or with the intention to break the law, in part because of his well-documented struggles with alcohol and drug addiction. (More Hunter Biden stories.)