Health / vaping Teenage Vaping Falls From Its 'Worrisome Peak' 8% of high school students vape, down from 27% in 2019 By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 5, 2024 1:41 PM CDT Copied (Getty / charinporn thayot) American teens are vaping far less today than they did five years ago, new results from an annual federal survey suggests: Big drop: Just under 8% of high school students say they've used an e-cigarette in the last month, down from what the New York Times calls the "worrisome peak" of roughly 27% in 2019. Half-million: That amounts to 500,000 fewer adolescents vaping compared to last year, per USA Today. Younger set: 3.5% of middle-schoolers vaped in the last month, down from 4.6% last year, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, per the CDC. A worry: The use of nicotine pouches among both groups combined is 1.8%, up slightly from 1.5% last year. Still: "I want to be unequivocally clear that this continued decline in e-cigarette use among our nation's youth is a monumental public health win," says Brian King, head of the FDA's tobacco division. A crackdown on flavored vapes and more restrictions on the city and state level are seen as factors in the decline. (More vaping stories.) Report an error