Teenage Vaping Falls From Its 'Worrisome Peak'

8% of high school students vape, down from 27% in 2019
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 5, 2024 1:41 PM CDT
Teenage Vaping Falls From Its 'Worrisome Peak'
   (Getty / charinporn thayot)

American teens are vaping far less today than they did five years ago, new results from an annual federal survey suggests:

  • Big drop: Just under 8% of high school students say they've used an e-cigarette in the last month, down from what the New York Times calls the "worrisome peak" of roughly 27% in 2019.
  • Half-million: That amounts to 500,000 fewer adolescents vaping compared to last year, per USA Today.

  • Younger set: 3.5% of middle-schoolers vaped in the last month, down from 4.6% last year, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey, per the CDC.
  • A worry: The use of nicotine pouches among both groups combined is 1.8%, up slightly from 1.5% last year.
  • Still: "I want to be unequivocally clear that this continued decline in e-cigarette use among our nation's youth is a monumental public health win," says Brian King, head of the FDA's tobacco division. A crackdown on flavored vapes and more restrictions on the city and state level are seen as factors in the decline.
(More vaping stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X