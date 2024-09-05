New School Security System May Have Saved Lives

As of about a week ago, teachers at Apalachee High School wear an ID badge on a lanyard with a panic button that alerts police. When the shooting began at the Georgia school on Wednesday, one staff member appeared to activate the alarm, leading to a quick police response. Law enforcement officials said the security measure had just been installed, the New York Times reports. Two teachers and two students were killed in the attack , and at least nine people were injured. The new safety measures "prevented this from being a much larger tragedy," the head of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations said.

Centegix, which makes the badges, said they also can prompt a lockdown. The alert system doesn't use the school's Wi-Fi network. Centegix also is among the providers of systems in Florida, which requires schools to have a silent alarm connected to law enforcement agencies, per WABE. Stephen Kreyenbuhl, 26, was teaching in a classroom around the corner from where the shooting took place. When gunfire began, he said, a lockdown alert flashed on a screen in his room indicating that an ID alarm had been activated. Kreyenbuhl said the attacker then was locked out of his classroom. A school resource officer arrived in "probably under 120 seconds." (Local governments have installed similar systems for election workers.)