Judge in Trump Case Calls Election Schedule Irrelevant

Judge Tanya Chutkan convened both sides in Donald Trump's election interference prosecution on Thursday, setting a pretrial schedule to move the case along while saying her timeline won't be affected by the defendant's presidential campaign. "This court is not concerned with the electoral schedule," she said, per Politico, calling it "not relevant here." The judge did not consider setting a trial date in the first proceeding since the Supreme Court ruled on presidential immunity, saying that would be an "exercise in futility." Not only do pretrial disputes need to be settled, but both sides said they expect another appeal by Trump to pause the case again.