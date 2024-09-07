Bush Won't Endorse Anyone

Harris welcomes Cheneys' votes while Trump rallies in Wisconsin
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 7, 2024 5:00 PM CDT
Bush Plans No Endorsement
President George W. Bush, right, with Vice President Dick Cheney at his side, speaks during a meeting in the Oval Office on Sept. 18, 2002.   (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

His vice president has crossed party lines to emphatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, but George Bush's office said Saturday that he'll sit this one out. When NBC News asked if the Republican former president will be making a public endorsement in the race, the answer came back a no. "President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago," the office said. Bush told People in 2021 that he didn't vote for Donald Trump last time, either, saying he wrote in the name of Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state during his presidency. Other campaign developments took place in:

  • Wisconsin: Donald Trump spoke at a rally on Saturday afternoon for an hour and 40 minutes, saying the nation is being led by "stupid people," per the New York Times. In an apparent dig at Harris and President Biden, he called for changing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and said a vice president who "lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president" should be removed from office. He's accused Harris and White House aides of covering up the state of Biden's mental fitness, per CNN.

  • Pennsylvania: Harris welcomed the endorsements of Dick and Liz Cheney while stopping at a spice shop in Pittsburgh. She said the lifelong Republicans are "making an important statement" that it's important to put country over party. Harris is in the city to prepare for her debate against Trump on Tuesday. Asked if she's ready, Harris answered, "Yes I am. Yes." She said her message will be that it's "time to turn the page on divisiveness."
  • Ann Arbor, Michigan: A plane pulled a banner above Michigan Stadium for four hours Saturday while thousands of college football fans tailgated before kickoff in the Texas-Michigan game. The message, paid for by the Democratic National Committee, reminded the crowd that Trump's running mate went to a rival school while bringing up a more substantive campaign issue, per the Detroit Free Press. "JD Vance (heart emoji) Ohio State + Project 2025," the banner read.
(More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X