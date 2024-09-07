Bush Won't Endorse Anyone

His vice president has crossed party lines to emphatically endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for president, but George Bush's office said Saturday that he'll sit this one out. When NBC News asked if the Republican former president will be making a public endorsement in the race, the answer came back a no. "President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago," the office said. Bush told People in 2021 that he didn't vote for Donald Trump last time, either, saying he wrote in the name of Condoleezza Rice, who was secretary of state during his presidency. Other campaign developments took place in:

Wisconsin: Donald Trump spoke at a rally on Saturday afternoon for an hour and 40 minutes, saying the nation is being led by "stupid people," per the New York Times. In an apparent dig at Harris and President Biden, he called for changing the 25th Amendment to the Constitution and said a vice president who "lies or engages in a conspiracy to cover up the incapacity of the president" should be removed from office. He's accused Harris and White House aides of covering up the state of Biden's mental fitness, per CNN.