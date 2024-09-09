Aldi Has Big Plans Across the US

Currently, Aldi employs nearly 50,000 people across the US, with almost 2,400 stores under its belt. Both those numbers are about to get a boost, per Quartz, which reports that the grocery chain is set to pump more than $9 billion to open 800 new stores over the next five years. The retailer also plans on bringing on board more than 13,000 new hires, for both its stores and warehouses, and upping employee pay, all with the aim of "growing its team," per a release.
That pay jump will bring the new national average starting wages for open Aldi store and warehouse positions to $18 and $23 per hour, respectively, and workers who put in 30 hours or more a week will get health care benefits and paid time off. The chain notes that, at workers' request, it also added some new perks last year, including more flexible scheduling and paid parental and caregiver leave. The Packer notes that interested parties can apply here. (More Aldi stories.)