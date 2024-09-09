Aldi Has Big Plans Across the US

Currently, Aldi employs nearly 50,000 people across the US, with almost 2,400 stores under its belt. Both those numbers are about to get a boost, per Quartz, which reports that the grocery chain is set to pump more than $9 billion to open 800 new stores over the next five years. The retailer also plans on bringing on board more than 13,000 new hires, for both its stores and warehouses, and upping employee pay, all with the aim of "growing its team," per a release.