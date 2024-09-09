First Came the Handcuffing, Then the TD Celebration

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins caught an 80-yard touchdown pass on Sunday—all the more notable because it came just hours after he'd been handcuffed on the ground by police during a traffic stop. And as the Miami Herald reports, he celebrated that TD in related fashion: Hill mimicked his own handcuffing in the end zone, with the help of teammate Jaylen Waddle. Watch the moment here. The police incident remains under investigation. Video on social media surfaced Sunday morning showing Hill on the ground in handcuffs by the side of a road, only about a block from the stadium, per People.