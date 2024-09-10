Dave Grohl: New Baby Was 'Born Outside of My Marriage'

Dave Grohl announced Tuesday that he has a new baby daughter—and the mother isn't his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," the Foo Fighters frontman said in an Instagram post. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her." Comments on the post were turned off. Grohl, 55, has three daughters, with Blum: Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10, People reports."I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he wrote.
"We're grateful for your consideration toward all the children involved, as we move forward together," Grohl wrote. He didn't share any details about his new daughter or her mother. Rolling Stone notes that Grohl has admitted that his infidelity led to the end of his first marriage. He was married to photographer Jennifer Leigh Youngblood from 1994 to 1997. Page Six reports that the rocker's two eldest daughters deactivated their Instagram profiles within an hour of his post going up. (More Dave Grohl stories.)