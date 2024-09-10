Dave Grohl: New Baby Was 'Born Outside of My Marriage'

Dave Grohl announced Tuesday that he has a new baby daughter—and the mother isn't his wife of 21 years, Jordyn Blum. "I've recently become the father of a new baby daughter, born outside of my marriage," the Foo Fighters frontman said in an Instagram post. "I plan to be a loving and supportive parent to her." Comments on the post were turned off. Grohl, 55, has three daughters, with Blum: Violet, 18; Harper, 15; and Ophelia, 10, People reports."I love my wife and my children, and I am doing everything I can to regain their trust and earn their forgiveness," he wrote.