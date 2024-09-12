After Affirmative Action Ban, Numbers Emerge on Campuses

Last summer, a Supreme Court ruling squashed affirmative action at colleges and universities across the nation, with the majority deciding that taking race into account during the admissions process was a form of discrimination. Now, the numbers are in at Harvard on the fallout from that decision, with the enrollment of Black students seeing a "moderate but notable" shift. Per data released Wednesday, the school's current freshman class is 14% Black, while last year's entering class was 18% Black—a drop by more than one-fifth, reports the Harvard Crimson.