MyPillow Sued for $800K by Shipping Company

MyPillow, a company whose financial well-being already is threatened by defamation lawsuits against founder Mike Lindell over false election claims, now faces a suit by a delivery company. DHL's filing in Minnesota says MyPillow has made made only two of 24 payments on an $800,000 debt, the Minnesota Star Tribune reports. An agreement that kicked into effect in April called for MyPillow to make monthly payments of $32,291.67. The suit seeks payment of the principal debt of just under $800,000, plus 18% annual interest and attorney's fees.

MyPillow faced eviction from its outlet store, warehouse, and manufacturing plant in Shakopee until the landlord dropped the case in July once the company came up with nearly a half-million dollars in overdue rent. The largest pending lawsuit against Lindell was filed by Dominion; the voting machine company wants $1.3 billion in damages. Earlier this year, a federal judge ordered him to pay a contest winner $5 million. The company also was sued by a California company earlier this year over delivery payments. That filing says MyPillow owes more than $500,000, per the Star Tribune. Lindell told the paper last year: "I would never settle in any lawsuit. You don't settle for something where you've done nothing wrong." (More MyPillow stories.)