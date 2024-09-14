With Demand Lagging, China Reports Economy Weakened

China's economy softened in August, extending a slowdown in industrial activity and real estate prices as Beijing faces pressure to ramp up spending to stimulate demand. Data published by the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday showed weakening activity across industrial production, retail sales, and real estate compared to July, the AP reports. "We should be aware that the adverse impacts arising from the changes in the external environment are increasing," said Liu Aihua, the bureau's chief economist, in a news conference.

Liu said that demand remained insufficient at home and that a sustained economic recovery still confronts multiple difficulties and challenges. China has been grappling with a lagging economy post-COVID, with weak consumer demand, persistent deflationary pressures, and a contraction in factory activity. The government has ramped up investment in manufacturing to rev up an economy that stalled during the pandemic and is still growing slower than hoped. Beijing also has to deal with increasing pressure to implement large-scale stimulus measures to boost economic growth.

The data show:

Industrial production rose 4.5% in August compared to a year ago. That was a decline from July's 5.1% growth.

rose 4.5% in August compared to a year ago. That was a decline from July's 5.1% growth. Retail sales grew 2.1% from the same time last year, slower than the 2.7% increase in July.

grew 2.1% from the same time last year, slower than the 2.7% increase in July. Fixed asset investment rose by 3.4% from January to August, down from 3.6% in the first seven months.

rose by 3.4% from January to August, down from 3.6% in the first seven months. Investment in real estate declined by 10.2% from January to August, compared to last year.

Figures released Monday showed the consumer price index rose 0.6% in August, missing forecasts. Officials attributed the higher CPI to an increase in food prices due to bad weather, per the AP. But the core CPI, which excludes food and energy prices, rose by just 0.3% in August, the slowest in over three years.