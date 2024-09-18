Locals Told to Get Out Instead Rushed to Save Their City

"Please evacuate your belongings, yourselves, your loved ones." That was the message earlier this week from Kordian Kolbiarz, mayor of the Polish city of Nysa, where an evacuation order was issued Monday as floods spurred by Storm Boris wreaked havoc throughout central Europe. An embankment near the city that keeps water from a massive lake at bay was in danger of collapsing, so local officials told the 44,000 or so residents to get out of town or seek higher ground, as such a breach could cause floodwaters at least 10 feet high.

Some Nysa residents, however, went directly against the order: They rushed to the embankment on Monday night to shore it up. "Together, thousands worked through the rainy night, passing sandbag after sandbag along a lengthy human chain—including the city's professional men's volleyball team," the New York Times notes. By the next day, "the danger seemed to have passed and disaster had been averted, thanks in no small part to the heroic efforts of its inhabitants." "Everything indicates that Nysa is saved," Kolbiarz wrote Tuesday on Facebook. "Yesterday's 'chain' on the top of the embankment did its job!"

Other towns in that part of southern Poland were also evacuated after a reservoir overflowed. Poland isn't the only nation being slammed by Boris' wrath, which dumped a month's worth of rain in just 24 hours, per the Independent. Austria, Romania, and the Czech Republic have also been inundated. Authorities say the total death toll in those four countries is nearly two dozen people so far, per the AP. The outlet cites the EU's head office in calling the combination of the floods and dangerous wildfires in Portugal as "joint proof of a 'climate breakdown' that will become the norm unless drastic action is taken."