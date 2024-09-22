Madonna Makes Quite an Entrance at Show in Her Honor

Celebrities swarmed Milan Fashion Week on the last big day of runway shows on Saturday, sending crowds of adoring fans from venue to venue. But the biggest celebrity of all was Madonna. The superstar attempted a semi-stealth entrance to the Dolce & Gabbana runway show draped in a black veil for a runway show referencing her 1990s heyday and celebrating the cone bra, per the AP . Madonna arrived last, and her entrance prompted a spontaneous standing ovation from the audience, reports the Guardian .

Models in bleach-blonde wigs strutted in Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's signature corsets and fitted jackets, each featuring the aggressively feminine cone bra, in a collection that notes said "pays homage to an ironic and powerful female figure." Madonna wasn't cited specifically, but the stars of the Milan designers and pop star have been aligned ever since they made costumes for her 1993 Girlie Show tour. The tour promoted Madonna's Erotica album launched alongside her taboo-breaking coffee table book, Sex. "Madonna has always been our icon. It's thanks to her that a lot of things in our lives changed,'' the designers said in a note.

The collection, dubbed "Italian Beauty," perfectly captured that moment in time," writes Colleen Barry for the AP. Cone bras peeked out of cropped jackets with a pencil skirt, garters swung from corsets and coats sculpted the body. Floral prints returned, accenting a color scheme of black, nude, red, and white. Oversized cross earrings finished the looks. Heels were unapologetically high. After taking their bows, the designers walked down the runway to greet their guest of honor. Madonna, still covered by the Chantilly long lace veil fastened by a gold and crystal crown, stood to embrace them both.