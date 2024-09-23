He Vanished From Park in 1951 at Age 6. He Just Turned Up

An online DNA test and an especially persistent family member have helped solve a missing-persons cold case that's lasted decades. Luis Armando Albino is a grandfather, Marine Corps veteran, and retired firefighter living on the East Coast—and now he can add "found" to that list, after it was recently discovered he was abducted more than 70 years ago, at the age of 6, from a park in California, reports the AP.
- Abduction: Albino had been playing with his 10-year-old brother Roger at a park in Oakland on Feb. 21, 1951, when a woman speaking Spanish promised little Luis, who was born in Puerto Rico, that she would buy some candy for him. Roger at the time described the woman as wearing a bandana. She ended up stealing Luis away and taking him on a plane east, "where he ended up with a couple who raised him as if he were their own son," per the Mercury News.