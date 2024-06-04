Entertainment / celebrity pregnancy Boy Meets World Star Is Pregnant at 54 Trina McGee makes surprise announcement on Instagram By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Jun 4, 2024 2:38 PM CDT Copied The cast of the the 1990s ABC sitcom "Boy Meets World," including Betsy Randle, Ben Savage, Matthew Lawrence, Rider Strong, Trina McGee, Maitland Ward, and Lily Nicksay, left to right, at an event in 2013. (Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP) Fans of the 1990s teen sitcom Boy Meets World might be surprised to learn that one of its not-so-teen stars is pregnant some three decades later. Trina McGee made the announcement on Instagram, reports USA Today. "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." McGee also announced she'd be taking a break from social media, and didn't divulge details on whether the pregnancy was an expected one. The actress is best known for playing Angela Moore on the show, the love interest of Shawn Hunter (played by Rider Strong), per TMZ. McGee, already the mom of three, has been married to actor/director Marcello Thedford for 16 years, according to People. The latter outlet notes that Cameron Diaz announced the birth of a son earlier this year at age 51, and Naomi Campbell gave birth last year at age 53. (More celebrity pregnancy stories.) Report an error