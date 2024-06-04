Boy Meets World Star Is Pregnant at 54

Fans of the 1990s teen sitcom Boy Meets World might be surprised to learn that one of its not-so-teen stars is pregnant some three decades later. Trina McGee made the announcement on Instagram, reports USA Today. "At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant," she wrote. "Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery. Thank you." McGee also announced she'd be taking a break from social media, and didn't divulge details on whether the pregnancy was an expected one.