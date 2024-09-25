Man Accused of Decapitating Student Decades Ago

Terry Dolowy went missing from Wisconsin home on Valentine's Day in 1985
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Sep 25, 2024 2:14 PM CDT
Wisconsin Man Accused of Decapitating Student in 1985
Michael Raymond Popp.   (Monroe County District Attorney's Office)

A western Wisconsin man has been charged in the 1985 killing of a college student whose decapitated body was found days after she vanished, authorities said. Michael Raymond Popp was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Terry Dolowy, the AP reports. The 60-year-old is being held at the Vernon County Jail on $1 million cash bail.

  • Prosecutors said Popp knew Dolowy, a River Forest, Illinois, native who was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. At the time of her killing, he lived a short distance from where Dolowy lived in La Crosse County with her fiancé, according to a criminal complaint.
  • Authorities said Popp, a Tomah resident who has worked as a truck driver, was 21 years old at the time of the murder, WEAU reports.

  • Dolowy went missing on Feb. 14, 1985, from her Barre Mills home. Days later, her decapitated and burning body was found in a roadside culvert in Vernon County. CBS News reports her head was never found.
  • The complaint states that Popp told police in March 1985 that he and his girlfriend went to pool tournaments with Dolowy and her fiancé and they were often pool partners, the La Crosse Tribune reports. DNA samples taken from Popp in January 2023 matched material found in Dolowy's autopsy, according to the complaint.
  • While Popp originally said Dolowy was only a casual acquaintance, when authorities presented him in March 2023 with the DNA evidence linking him to Dolowy, he changed his story and said he and Dolowy "maybe had a little affair" for six to eight months, the complaint states.
  • Popp said he had lied because "it's a pretty serious case" and he did not "want to be associated with it," according to the complaint. Popp denied killing Dolowy and told police he is not a violent person, the complaint states.
  • Popp was being held on unrelated stalking charges when he was arrested, the Tribune reports. His only other criminal history in Wisconsin is a 2014 misdemeanor conviction for disorderly conduct.
