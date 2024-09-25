Man Accused of Decapitating Student Decades Ago

A western Wisconsin man has been charged in the 1985 killing of a college student whose decapitated body was found days after she vanished, authorities said. Michael Raymond Popp was arrested Monday on one count of first-degree murder in the slaying of 24-year-old Terry Dolowy, the AP reports. The 60-year-old is being held at the Vernon County Jail on $1 million cash bail.

Prosecutors said Popp knew Dolowy, a River Forest, Illinois, native who was a senior at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse. At the time of her killing, he lived a short distance from where Dolowy lived in La Crosse County with her fiancé, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities said Popp, a Tomah resident who has worked as a truck driver, was 21 years old at the time of the murder, WEAU reports.