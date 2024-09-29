Israel Takes Its Battle Into Yemen, Hitting Houthis

Israel pressed its strikes against Hezbollah targets in Lebanon on Sunday, while broadening its battle to include Houthi fighters—also backed by Iran—in Yemen. The Israeli military said the attack on infrastructure and fighters in the city of Hodeidah was in retaliation for recent Houthi missiles launched at Israel, the New York Times reports. "This is not a message, it is an action—an action that carries a message with it," said Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi. Hezbollah confirmed that an earlier Israeli strike had killed Nabil Kaouk, a high-ranking official in the militant group. Other developments include: