One Big Question Looms for Lebanon

The two-week Israeli bombardment of Lebanon intensified in a significant way on Monday: An overnight bomb struck a residential building in central Beirut, the first known Israeli attack in the capital since Israel and Hezbollah fought in 2006, reports the New York Times. Three Palestinian militants were reported killed.

Is Israel preparing the way for a major ground invasion? That's the major question now in play, according to an analysis in the Wall Street Journal. Israel may be trying to soften up Hezbollah defenses ahead of a ground assault, one that would allow it to establish a buffer zone on the border to stop Hezbollah attacks. How far would they go into Lebanon? How long would they hold it? All unclear. What is clear is that an invasion "would be highly provocative in the region." Signs: Both the Times and the Journal says Israel has been launching smaller-scale ground incursions over the border in recent days to identify tunnels and gather intelligence. "We will mobilize all our capabilities," Israeli defense chief Yoav Gallant said Monday, not exactly quashing speculation. The Times reports no decision has been made.