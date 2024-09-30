Jimmy Carter to Mark 100 Years With Concert, 30 New Homes

A benefit concert and the construction of 30 new homes are among the many events marking former President Carter's 100th birthday on Oct. 1, reports the AP. The star-studded concert at Atlanta's Fox Theatre earlier in September raised money to support the international programs of the Carter Center, which Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter founded in 1982 with the mission to "wage peace, fight disease, and build hope." The concert airs on Georgia Public Broadcasting on Oct. 1. More on the soon-to-be centenarian:



Houses: Thousands of Habitat for Humanity volunteers gathered Monday to build 30 homes in St. Paul, Minnesota, over five days, led by country music giants Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, who worked alongside the Carters for years. The Carters' relationship with Habitat for Humanity stretches back 40 years, to when the couple went to New York City on a build in 1984.