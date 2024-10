Vice presidential candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz started Tuesday as "blank slates to much of America," reports Time, which cited recent surveys from the Pew Research Center showing as much as 25% of the electorate say they've not heard of either man. Their only scheduled debate kicked off at 9pm ET on CBS News with moderators Margaret Brennan and Norah O'Donnell. Standout moments and lines:

On whether they would support a preemptive Israeli strike on Iran: Walz had a bit of a "shaky" start, per ABC News, swapping Israel and Iran at one point. But he emphasized running mate Kamala Harris' "calm, steady leadership" while pointing to former President Trump's relationships with Russia and North Korea. After providing some quick details about his upbringing, Vance said, "You can't ignore October the 7th," which occurred "during the administration of Kamala Harris. ... When was the last time that an American president didn't have a major conflict break out? The only answer is Donald Trump's 4 years as president."