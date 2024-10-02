60 Minutes Says Trump Backed Out of Interview

CBS News said Tuesday that Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has declined to participate in an interview with 60 Minutes for its election special, which will go forward next Monday with Democratic opponent Kamala Harris alone, the AP reports. Television's top-rated news program regularly invites the two presidential contenders for separate interviews that air back-to-back on a show near the election. This year, it is scheduled for Monday instead of its usual Sunday time slot due to the American Music Awards airing on CBS Sunday. Asked for comment, the former president's campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said, "Fake news," adding that there were discussions but nothing was ever locked in.

Cheung said 60 Minutes insisted upon doing live fact-checking for the interview, "which is unprecedented." CBS had no immediate comment on his claim, but 60 Minutes said Trump's campaign had initially agreed to an interview before telling CBS that the former president would not appear. The network said its invitation to sit for an interview still stands, and correspondent Scott Pelley will explain Trump's absence to viewers. Vice President Harris will appear in a pretaped interview with Bill Whitaker. There are currently no other scheduled opportunities for voters to compare the two candidates together. Harris and Trump debated on Sept. 10, and although Harris has accepted an invitation from CNN for a second debate later this month, Trump has not accepted. (Trump's 2020 interview on 60 Minutes did not end well.)