Texas Executes Man Who Fatally Stabbed Teen Twins

A Texas man convicted of fatally stabbing twin 16-year-old girls more than three decades ago was executed on Tuesday evening. Garcia Glenn White was pronounced dead at 6:56pm CDT following a chemical injection at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, the AP reports. He was condemned for the December 1989 killings of Annette and Bernette Edwards. The bodies of the twin girls and their mother, Bonita Edwards, were found in their Houston apartment. White, 61, was the sixth inmate put to death in the US in the last 11 days. His execution took place shortly after the US. Supreme Court, without comment, declined requests to intervene.