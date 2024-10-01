Uber's Fine Print Under Scrutiny Following Horrific Crash

A New Jersey couple who suffered extensive injuries when their Uber driver ran a red light and collided with another vehicle are warning users what rights they're signing away when agreeing to the company's fine-print terms and conditions. John and Georgia McGinty, who each suffered multiple broken bones and other physical injuries in the March 2022 crash, say they've been blocked from bringing a personal injury lawsuit against Uber in court because their 12-year-old daughter clicked "agree" on a pop-up explaining Uber's updated terms and conditions while ordering food on her mom's Uber Eats account months before the crash, per the Guardian and BBC .

Uber says Georgia McGinty agreed to the terms issued in December 2021, which included language requiring users to arbitrate personal injury claims against the company, on Jan. 8, 2022. As the couple didn't recall seeing the pop-up message announcing the updated terms on that date, they presume their minor daughter agreed to the changes while tracking an Uber Eats delivery as the parents packed for a ski trip. A lower court initially denied Uber's motion to compel arbitration, but on Sept. 20, the New Jersey Superior Court's Appellate Division reversed that decision, stating the agreement "which Georgia or her minor daughter, while using her cellphone agreed to, is valid and enforceable," per Law&Crime.

"Georgia certified that her daughter was 'capable,' would frequently order food, and she and John were preoccupied with packing, which supports the inference that the daughter acted knowingly on Georgia's behalf," the court said. The McGintys, who are likely to appeal to the state's Supreme Court, say they're "horrified" that "a large corporation like Uber can avoid being sued in a court of law by injured consumers because of contractual language buried in a dozen-page-long user agreement concerning services unrelated to the one that caused the consumers' injuries." The case comes as more companies are including broad arbitration clauses in fine print. (Disney, in particular, has taken flak for that.)