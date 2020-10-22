See the Moment Trump Ends 60 Minutes Interview

(Newser) – President Trump has released the full video of his interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, the one he cut short and has derided as unfair. "Look at the bias, hatred and rudeness on behalf of 60 Minutes and CBS," Trump wrote in his caption for the video. "Tonight’s anchor, Kristen Welker, is far worse!" he added, referring to the moderator of the upcoming debate with Joe Biden. The interview was contentious, with Stahl repeatedly challenging Trump's answers on the coronavirus and a host of other issues. It went on for about 40 minutes, at which point an off-camera producer said they needed to wrap up in five minutes, per NBC News. That's when Trump ended things early. "I think we have enough. We have enough," Trump says, per the Hill. "OK, that’s enough. Let’s go."

story continues below

Prior to that, Trump complained to Stahl that the show gave Biden "softball" questions in a separate interview, in comparison with his. "You wouldn’t say that to Biden, what you just said to me," Trump said, after Stahl asserted that his boasts about the US economy were untrue, per NBC News. “We can’t put on things we can’t verify,” Stahl says at another point, after Trump accused the Obama administration of spying on his campaign. CBS News says it allowed the White House to tape the interview because it was supposedly for archival use only, and on Thursday it blasted the "White House’s unprecedented decision to disregard their agreement." The show will air the interview Sunday, along with one from Biden. (Read more President Trump stories.)

