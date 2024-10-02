VP Debate Showed Why Trump Picked Vance

If you had any confusion over why Donald Trump chose JD Vance as his running mate, Tuesday night's vice presidential debate "has been the strongest illustration in this campaign so far of why," writes Ross Douthat at the New York Times. The Ohio senator gave "one of the best debating performances by a Republican nominee for president or vice president in recent memory," and made a better case for Trump's own record than Trump himself has been able to do. Douthat wasn't the only one making that observation in reactions to the debate:

Dace Potas previously believed Vance was a bad choice by Trump, but after the debate, Potas concedes at USA Today that he was wrong. "Trump finally has a better version of himself that voters can support," he writes. "Trump's policies sound much better when Vance talks about them ... Vance's appeal is that he can coherently sell Trump's message without the character flaws."