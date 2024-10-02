Maradona's Death Was Crushing. But Was It Criminal?

Soccer legend Diego Maradona's 2020 death was crushing. But was it criminal? That's what an Argentine court will ultimately decide. The Washington Post reports eight members of Maradona's medical team have been charged with homicide for their alleged failure to keep Maradona alive. He died in Buenos Aires two weeks after being released from a hospital following emergency brain surgery for a blood clot. The accused doctors and nurses say they provided sufficient care, that Maradona's relatives were properly consulted about that care, and that the heart attack that killed him was unrelated to the reason he was hospitalized in the first place. If convicted, they could face sentences of up to 25 years. More: