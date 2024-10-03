Melania Trump Reportedly a Staunch Supporter of Abortion Rights

Melania Trump's upcoming memoir , coming out Tuesday, reportedly includes a staunch defense of abortion rights, according to the Guardian , which says it received an advance copy of the book. Three key passages quoted by the newspaper:

The Guardian reports in a separate piece that the surprising revelation sparked bafflement on both sides of the aisle. A spokesperson for the Kamala Harris campaign put out a statement noting that Melania's husband "is the reason that more than one in three American women live under a Trump abortion ban that threatens their health, their freedom and their lives," while the president of the anti-abortion group Students for Life of America criticized Melania for "undercutting President Trump's message to pro-life voters." See the Guardian for more from the memoir, including another apparent policy disagreement between the couple.