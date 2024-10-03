Politics / Melania Trump Melania Trump Reportedly a Staunch Supporter of Abortion Rights According to the Guardian, which says it received an advance copy of her memoir By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Oct 3, 2024 1:00 AM CDT Copied FILE - Former President Donald Trump stands on stage with former first lady Melania Trump after he announced a run for president for the third time at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Melania Trump's upcoming memoir, coming out Tuesday, reportedly includes a staunch defense of abortion rights, according to the Guardian, which says it received an advance copy of the book. Three key passages quoted by the newspaper: "It is imperative to guarantee that women have autonomy in deciding their preference of having children, based on their own convictions, free from any intervention or pressure from the government." "Why should anyone other than the woman herself have the power to determine what she does with her own body? A woman's fundamental right of individual liberty, to her own life, grants her the authority to terminate her pregnancy if she wishes." "Restricting a woman's right to choose whether to terminate an unwanted pregnancy is the same as denying her control over her own body. I have carried this belief with me throughout my entire adult life." The Guardian reports in a separate piece that the surprising revelation sparked bafflement on both sides of the aisle. A spokesperson for the Kamala Harris campaign put out a statement noting that Melania's husband "is the reason that more than one in three American women live under a Trump abortion ban that threatens their health, their freedom and their lives," while the president of the anti-abortion group Students for Life of America criticized Melania for "undercutting President Trump's message to pro-life voters." See the Guardian for more from the memoir, including another apparent policy disagreement between the couple. (More Melania Trump stories.) Report an error