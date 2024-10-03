'Second Summer' Breaks Records in the Bay Area

San Francisco is experiencing what locals call "second summer," otherwise known as the early fall time period that is typically when the northern California city is at its hottest. "But this one is more extreme," a meteorologist tells the New York Times—so extreme that it's reaching near-record highs, and in other parts of the Bay Area, heat records are being broken. "It's very rare to be in the 90s at all in San Francisco. But in October, it's even more rare," says the meteorologist. The temperature hit 95 degrees on Tuesday—the city's hottest day of the year, per the Guardian—and an excessive heat warning is in effect through Thursday.