CIA Is Openly Recruiting Informants on Social Media

The CIA says it was successful in recruiting Russian informants following the invasion of Ukraine. Now, "we want to make sure individuals in other authoritarian regimes know that we're open for business," a rep said Wednesday as the agency put out a call for informants in China, Iran, and North Korea, whose governments have proved hard to penetrate. The CIA posted messages in Mandarin, Farsi, and Korean on various social media channels (Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube, Telegram, and X) and the Dark Web, directing interested parties to contact the agency securely—for example, using a virtual private network or the anonymous web browser Tor—per the BBC and Reuters .

"I can't remember any sort of recruitment effort like this, using YouTube or social media in this way, at least in Korean," Mason Richey, a professor of politics at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies in Seoul, tells the BBC. As "most North Koreans don't have access to the internet," Richey suggests the US is targeting traders who cross the border with China. As for that country, "there are plenty of people who have access to information and who are disaffected from the Xi regime in China," CIA Deputy Director David Cohen tells Bloomberg. The CIA wants them to "understand that there's a path to helping their own country by working with us."

Bloomberg reports "the US has struggled to gain insights into the workings of the Chinese government" as President Xi Jinping has consolidated power and silenced dissent. In 2017, the New York Times reported Beijing had breached CIA spying operations, killing or imprisoning at least 18 CIA sources in two years. A Mandarin-language CIA video appealing to informants, shared Wednesday on YouTube, was careful to note that "your safety and wellbeing is our foremost consideration," per Reuters. In response, a Chinese embassy rep said the US was mounting a disinformation campaign. "Any attempts to drive a wedge between the Chinese people and the [Chinese Communist Party] or to weaken their close bond will inevitably fail," the rep said. (More CIA stories.)