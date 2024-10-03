Jury Is Out in Tyre Nichols Case

The future of three former Memphis officers charged with violating Tyre Nichols' civil rights in a beating that proved fatal is in the hands of a jury after a nearly monthlong federal trial. Jurors began their deliberations Thursday, a day after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented closing arguments in the trial of Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, and Justin Smith, the AP reports. They were among five officers who were were fired from the Memphis Police Department after the Jan. 7, 2023, beating.