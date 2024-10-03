Springsteen Backs Harris, Rips Trump

Saying the Democratic presidential ticket supports "the vision of America I've been consistently writing about for 55 years," Bruce Springsteen forcefully endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. In a three-minute Instagram video delivered from the counter of what looked to be an Americana-style classic diner, the rock star called next month's election "one of the most consequential" in US history, Rolling Stone reports. In contrasting the candidates, he praised Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and slammed Donald Trump, the Republican nominee.

"Donald Trump is the most dangerous candidate for president in my lifetime," Springsteen said, per Variety, adding "he doesn't understand the meaning of this country, its history, or what it means to be deeply American." Springsteen praised Harris' commitment to "freedom, social justice, equal opportunity, the right to be in love with who you want" as well as her economic plan, saying the Democratic running mates "want to grow our economy in a way that benefits all, not just the few like me." The celebrity, who has publicly endorsed the past few Democratic presidential nominees, also told viewers he realizes that his opinion is "no more or less important than those of any of my fellow citizens," per the New York Times.

He sounded a note of hope about the nation coming out of its bitterly divided state. "The common values, the shared stories that make us a great and united nation, are waiting to be rediscovered and retold once again," Springsteen said. (Taylor Swift endorsed Harris last month.)