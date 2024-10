Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei holds another title, that of Tehran Friday prayer leader, but he nearly always has subordinates fill in for him. On Friday, he assumed the role for the first time in nearly five years, delivering an exceedingly rare 40-minute sermon at Tehran's Mosalla mosque that was filled with blistering words and praise for his country's Tuesday attack on Israel. Standout lines from the AP, NDTV, and the Guardian: