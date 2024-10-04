It's the Biggest Solar Flare in Years

Some wild solar weather has produced the biggest solar flare since 2017, and there's a good chance of seeing the northern lights in some areas over the weekend. On Thursday, the massive solar flare triggered shortwave radio blackouts in Europe and Africa, Space.com reports. It measured X9.05 on the solar flare scale , the highest recorded since X13.3 and X11.8 flares in September 2017. Forecasters say coronal mass ejections associated with the flare could bring the aurora borealis to northern skies on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday nights, the BBC reports.

This has been a busy year for solar activity, and the sun has likely reached solar maximum, the peak of its 11-year cycle, Live Science reports. X-class flares are the highest on the scale, and there've been 42 so far this year, more than in the previous nine years combined, according to SpaceWeatherLive. The AP reports that the northern lights could be visible as far south as New York. With less solar material ejected, the scene may not be as spectacular as it was in May, but "there's still a fair amount of uncertainty," says Erica Grow Cei, spokesperson for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. (More solar flare stories.)