SCOTUS Leaves 2 Environmental Regulations in Place

The Supreme Court left in place Friday two Biden administration environmental regulations aimed at reducing industry emissions of planet-warming methane and toxic mercury. The justices did not detail their reasoning in the orders, which came after a flurry of emergency applications to block the rules from industry groups and Republican-leaning states, the AP reports. There were no noted dissents. The high court is still considering challenges to a third rule aimed at curbing planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants.