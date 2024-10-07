Patriots Captain Faces Drug, Assault Charges

New England Patriots captain Jabrill Peppers was arrested over the weekend on assault, strangulation, and other charges following a disturbance at a home, police said Monday. Peppers, 29, appeared for his arraignment Monday in Quincy District Court, the AP reports. He's also charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and possession of a Class "B" substance believed to be cocaine, court records show.

Braintree police said they were called to a home for an altercation between two people early Saturday. The charges allege Peppers shoved a girlfriend to the ground, shoved her head into a wall, and put his hands around her neck to strangle her. Police said she was treated at home for injuries to her face and knees.