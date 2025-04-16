After AP Ruling, White House Makes a Big Press Pool Change

The White House has responded to a judge's ruling calling for a "level playing field" for the Associated Press by changing the playing field. The Trump administration says it will no longer reserve a slot in the White House press pool for a reporter from the AP, Reuters, or Bloomberg, ending decades of reserved newswire access, the New York Times reports. An additional slot in the pool has been added, but journalists from the newswires, which distribute content to thousands of outlets, will now have to compete with journalists from around 30 print outlets for it. In February, the administration broke with a century of tradition by taking control of the press pool from the independent White House Correspondents' Association.